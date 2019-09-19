HC dismisses plea challenging demolition order against Azam Khan's school

Allahabad, Sep 19 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed the writ petition challenging the demolition order against Rampur Public School of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan. The demolition order was issued by the Rampur Development Authority. A bench of Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Saral Srivastava dismissed the petition filed by the school authorities on the ground that it was not maintainable. Opposing the petition, the state government had contended that the demolition notice was issued as the entire construction of the school was in violation of legal provisions and without the sanctioning of map. The court said the petitioner had the remedy of appeal against the notice before the commissioner concerned. PTI CORR RAJ RDKRDK