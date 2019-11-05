HC extends interim protection from arrest of Mukul Roy

Kolkata, Nov 5 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday extended the interim protection from arrest to BJP leader Mukul Roy in a case of alleged payout for a railway panel membership till further order.A division bench of justices S Munshi and S Dasgupta granted relief to Roy while adjourning the hearing on his plea for anticipatory bail in the case till December four.Appearing for the state, Advocate General Kishore Datta and public prosecutor Saswata Mukherjee submitted that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case and it is verifying the documents related to the allegations.Stating that the verification would require some more time, the state lawyers sought adjournment of the matter for time being.Roy's counsel pleaded that their client be exempted from being summoned for questioning by the investigators in the case till November 25, when byelections are to be held for three assembly seats in the state.They said Roy would be busy, canvassing for his party for the bypolls.The division bench allowed prayers of both the state and Roy.It adjourned the hearing in the case till December four, while directing that the investigators would be free to question Roy in the case after November 25.Roy was first granted a week-long protection from arrest by the high court on August 29 and it was extended from time to time.The BJP leader moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail in a case of cheating filed by Santu Ganguly, a businessman, against Baban Ghosh, who claims to be a local labour wing leader of the saffron party.Ganguly alleged in the FIR that Ghosh had taken Roy's name while assuring him membership of a Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee and took a bribe of several lakhs from him.Following Ghosh's arrest in the case by the Kolkata Police on August 21, Roy moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail since his name had cropped up in the case. PTI AMR RG RAXRAX