HC fines woman, husband Rs 25l for breaching court orders

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has imposeda fine of Rs 25 lakhs on a woman and her husbandfor breaching court orders and threatening to file molestation charges against their case opponent and a court receiver.Justice S J Kathawalla, in an order passed earlierthis month, took objection to the attempt made by the woman,Neha Gandhi, to obstruct the court receiver and plaintiff fromdoing their job and threatening to file molestation chargesagainst them. The court was hearing an intellectual property right infringement suit filed by a pharmaceutical company 'Sapat and Company' against one Feel Good India, owned by Neha Gandhi and her husband, for copying their designs in packaging of cough syrup medicines."Time and again, it is noted with distress by thecourts, that a socially enabling piece of legislation, isbeing grossly misused with impunity, by the very gender forwhose empowerment it has been enacted, leaving the male/sfacing grossly wrong and derogatory charges, which they haveto thereafter defend themselves against," the court said inits order.The court said that such "gross and patent misuse" of a socially enabling piece of legislation has to be sternly condemned and dealt with a very stern hand.On December 21, 2018, the HC by way of interim orderrestrained the defendant company (Feel Good India) from usingthe packaging design and directed a court receiver to seizeall goods bearing the copied label mark from the defendant'spremises.On January 7, the HC was informed by the courtreceiver and the plaintiff company that they were obstructedfrom seizing the goods by Neha Gandhi and her husband.The court was informed that the woman had snatchedthe plaintiff company representative's phone and alsothreatened to file a molestation case against the court receiverand the representative.Taking note, the court directed the owners of Feel Good India to pay a penalty of Rs 25 lakhs."Rs 5 lakhs shall be paid to the plaintiff and theremaining shall be deposited in favour of any hospital," thecourt ordered. PTI SP BNM DPBDPB