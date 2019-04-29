HC grants anticipatory bail to former minister Senthil Balaji

Chennai, Apr 29 (PTI) The Madras High Court Monday granted conditional anticipatory bail to DMK leader V Senthil Balaji and Congress candidate for Karur Lok Sabha seat S Jyothimani following a criminal complaint filed against them by a returning officer.Granting the relief to the two and also to Karur-based advocate N Senthil Kumar, Justice R Subramanian directed them to execute a bond of Rs 50,000 each and two sureties to the satisfaction of the jurisdictional judicial magistrate.The DMK leader, Congress candidate and the advocate were also directed to appear before police inspector of Thanthonimalai station in Karur district three days a week till June 1.According to the prosecution, on April 15, the advocate, allegedly instigated by Balaji and Jyothimani, along with about 100 people attempted to trespass into the residence cum camp office of the Karur District Collector cum returning officer.Those who attempted trespass in connection with the permission for a poll rally by the DMK-Congress combine on April 16, the last day of campaign for the Lok Sabha election held on April 18.The returning officer was wrong in stating that 100 people gathered, the petitioners submitted.The trio, in their plea claimed the returning office also refused to meet them and acted in a biased manner by lodging a complaint against them. PTI CORR VGN VS KJKJ