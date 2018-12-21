HC grants anticipatory bail to industrialists Shah, Kiran Rao

Chennai,Dec 21 (PTI) Observing that the Idol Wing CID has not 'moved an inch' in nabbing industrialists Ranvir Shah and Kiran Rao, from whom many idols were seized in September, the Madras High Court Friday granted them anticipatory bail to enable them appear before the investigating wing.A Special division bench,comprising justices R Mahadevan and P D Audikesavalu, before which the anticipatory bail petitions came up, said, "We are inclined to grant bail as the Idol Wing CID could not move even an inch in the investigation or nab the suspects since September.""Therefore, at least now the accused could appear before the wing and cooperate for the probe," the bench said.It then directed that both the accused be released on bail by the special court for idol theft cases, Kumbakonam, by submitting a bail bond for Rs 1 lakh each with two sureties for like sum, to the satisfaction of the special court. Both Shah and Rao were also directed to appear before the investigating officer at 10.30 am every day in the idol wing office in Tiruchirappalli until further orders. The wing was also granted liberty to approach the court for cancellation of bail if the accused failed to cooperate or if the wing could produce any incriminating evidence against them.The issue pertains to seizure of 230 idols and artifacts from the residences of Shah and over 23 idols from Rao in September.In November, the high court had directed them to surrender their passports to the idol wing, but they did not do so.It was only after the Court warned Shah and Rao that their applications would be dismissed that they surrendered their passports on December 10.Similarly, former deputy superintendent of police of the idol wing, Kadar Basha, arrested in connection with a few idol theft cases and presently on bail, moved the bench Friday, seeking anticipatory bail.Basha apprehended arrest as he had failed to honour a summons by the wing in view of a family function.Basha submitted that he was summoned to appear on appear on September 19, but could not do so as he received the summons only on September 18. He had immediately sent a reply, requesting the wing to fix some other date for his appearance. But, so far, no fresh summons had been issued, Basha's counsel said. In view of a direction issued by the court to appear before the wing on the first day of every month,he apprehended that the wing would arrest him. Also, he wanted the court to restrain the wing from 'harassing' him. To this, the bench said the court had already made it very clear to the wing that no arrested persons or those who appear before it should be harassed and that direction still stands good. The bench then directed the prosecutor to get instructions from the authorities concerned on issuing fresh summons to Basha and adjourned the plea to January 2. PTI COR NVG APR ANBANB