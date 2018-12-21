HC grants bail to activist Rahul Easwar

Kochi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Kerala High Court Friday granted bail to Ayyappa Dharma Sena leader Rahul Easwar, who was re-arrested earlier this week for defying the bail conditions imposed in a case related to violent protests at Sabarimala in October.He was arrested on Monday after a local court revoked his bail.Granting the fresh conditional bail, Justice Sunil Thomasdirected the activist not to enter Pamba, an important pilgrimspot enroute to the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala.The judge also directed him to sign at Pathanamthittapolice station once every month.Easwar was arrested from a rest house in Palakad on Monday, two days after the court at Ranni in Pathanamthitta district ordered his arrest for failure to appear before the localpolice as stipulated in the bail condition.The Ayyappa Dharma Sena leader spearheaded protestsagainst the implementation of the Supreme Court verdictpermitting women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappatemple.He was earlier arrested in the case relating to violenceat the Lord Ayyappa shrine when it was opened for the monthly prayers on October 17, for the first time after the apex court lifted the ban on menstrual age women visiting the shrine.The local court, while granting bail, had stipulated several conditions, including that he has to appear in thePathanamthitta police station every Saturday.However, on December 8, he failed to appear, police hadsaid, following which the court cancelled Easwar's bail. PTI COR TGB VS SRY