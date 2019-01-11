HC grants bail to Gohain, Gogoi, Mahanta in sedition case

Guwahati, Jan 11 (PTI) The Gauhati High Court Fridaygranted interim bail to Assamese litterateur Hiren Gohain and KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi, and absolute bail to senior journalist Manjit Mahanta in the sedition case filed by the Assam Police over their alleged remarks against the citizenship bill.Justice H K Sarma granted interim bail to Gohain andGogoi against a surety Rs 5,000 each. He also directed the police to file the case diary by January 22.Police had filed a suo motu case under IPC sections, including 121 (waging or attempting to wage war, or abettingwaging of war, against government), 123 (concealing withintent to facilitate design to wage war) and 124(A) (sedition),at the Latasil police station here.The case was filed on the basis of comments made by the three during a meeting on January 7 to protest against theCitizenship Amendment Bill.The Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8, seeksto grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslims who fled religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, and entered India before December 31, 2014. PTI COR DG NN SRY