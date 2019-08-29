HC grants bail to Naxalite leader Chhatradhar Mahato in arson, abduction cases

Kolkata, Aug 29 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the release of top Naxalite commander Chhatradhar Mahato on bail in connection with cases of arsonand abduction during an ultra-Left movement in West Bengal's 'Jangalmahal' area. Mahato had been granted bail in the cases by a Midnapore district court in 2010, but he could not furnish the bail bond at that time. He, however, will continue to remain in prison as he is serving a 10-year sentence in another case, which will end next month. Upon a fresh prayer by him, a division bench comprising Justices S Munshi and S Dasgupta directed that Mahato be released on the same terms and conditions given bythe Additional District and Sessions Judge, Midnapore, in January 2010. Mahato was an accused in two separate cases of setting afire a Ramgarh outpost and alleged abduction of seven CPI(M) activists in 2009, both under the Lalgarh police station in the 'Jangalmahal' region -- comprising forested areas of West Midnapore, Purulia and Bankura districts. Mahato has already got a major reprieve from the high court, which commuted his life sentence to 10 years in prison in connection with an abortive bid on the life of the then West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in 2008, and several cases of bombing and landmine blasts. The Naxalite leader was the face of the tribal movement in Lalgarh against alleged police atrocities. He had united the local tribal population, which had virtually 'liberated' Lalgarh and forced security forces to vacate their camps and retreat. Mahato was arrested by the state's CID in an undercover operation from Pirka village on September 26, 2009. PTI AMR RBT AQS