HC grants protection to UP MLA's daughter, her husband

Allahabad, Jul 15 (PTI) Sakshi Mishra, who claimed she and her husband Ajitesh Kumar were feeling threatened by her MLA father Rajesh Mishra for marrying outside caste, were granted protection by the Allahabad High Court on Monday.Justice Siddharth Verma granted protection to Sakshi and Ajitesh who had asked for security contending that there is a threat to their life from Mishra who is unhappy with the marriage as Shakshi is a Brahmin and Ajitesh a Dalit by caste.The couple had prayed that police or Mishra should not disturb them in their peaceful living as they were adult and had got marriage in free will.They were reportedly attacked outside the court complex as soon as they stepped out after the hearing.