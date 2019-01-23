HC initiates PIL on RWAs letter against pension surcharge in power bills

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has initiated a PIL based on a letter opposing 3.8 per cent surcharge added to the power bills of BSES and BYPL consumers towards pension of erstwhile Delhi Vidyut Board (DVB) employees. The letter was sent to the high court by a Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of Yamuna Vihar in north-east Delhi. The PIL was listed Wednesday before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao which did not sit as one of the judges was not available. The matter has been listed for hearing on February 4. The Federation of RWAs has challenged the Delhi government's tariff order of March last year under which the surcharge was being levied. The petitioner group has said the surcharge has been slapped on BSES Rajdhani and BSES Yamuna Pvt Ltd (BYPL) consumers. PTI HMP SKV SA