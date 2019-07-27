HC issues notice to Barmer MP on plea by sacked IPS officer challenging his election

Jodhpur, Jul 27 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court has issued notices to Barmer MP Kailash Choudhary and the Election Commission on a petition challenging his election from the constituency. The court, which was hearing a petition by sacked IPS officer Pankaj Choudhary, has also directed that all documents and material pertaining to the election be secured except the EVMS and the VVPAT machines.Justice Arun Bhansali issued the notices to the member of Parliament, the state election commission and the Election Commission of India.Pankaj Choudhary had filed his nomination on a BSP ticket to contest from Barmer but it was rejected for want of a document required to be submitted by terminated senior officers while contesting election."He also had tried to contest the election from Bikaner after the rejection of nomination from Barmer but could not do so as the last date of filing the nomination preceded the issuance of the said document by the Election Commission," said his counsel Ramavatar Choudhary.In a situation of termination, an officer willing to contest election is supposed to submit a certificate issued by the Election Commission under section 33 of the R P Act that he has not been dismissed for corruption or disloyalty to the state, saidthe counsel.Later, Pankaj Choudhary had filed a complaint against the Election Commission for "delayed" issuance of the required document. His plea demands that the election to Barmer seat be held afresh. In the election to Barmer Lok Sabha constituency, BJP's Kailash Choudhary had defeated Congress candidate Manvendra Singh Jasol. PTI CORR RT