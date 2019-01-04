HC issues notice to DVAC on PIL seeking FIR against TN minister

Chennai, Jan 4 (PTI) The Madras High Court Friday issued notice to the DVAC, chief secretary and others on a PIL seeking registration of an FIR against state minister S P Velumani for allegedly flouting laws on awarding of tenders for government projects, among others. The court also impleaded secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, commissioners of Chennai Corporation and Coimbatore Corporation in the case. It has issued notice to all, including the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), returnable by January 23. The plea was filed by an NGO 'Arappor Iyakkam'. The petitioner alleged that Velumani, minister for municipal administration and rural development, indulged in brazen abuse of power, favouritism and gross breach of trust in performance of his public and official duty. He allegedly flouted laws on awarding tenders for government projects, promoting cartelization of bidding to favour his aides and other acts which, the petitioner said, constitute offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) and other laws. The petitioner said a complaint was filed with the DVAC in September last year seeking registration of an FIR under the PCA, but there was no response. PTI CORR BN SNESNESNE