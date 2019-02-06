HC junks frivolous PIL seeking intra-party polls supervised by ECI

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (EC) to conduct and supervise the internal polls of regional and national political parties, saying it was a "frivolous" plea."Don't come with such frivolous petitions," a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao said to the petitioner who runs an NGO in Delhi. The plea for holding intra-party elections was filed by Arvind Kumar who claims to run an NGO -- Jan Chowkidar -- based in South Delhi's Kalkaji area. In his petition, filed through advocate Setu Sharma, Kumar has referred to various regional political parties where one family has dominated the leadership for years and said that such practices "breed nepotism and corruption".The bench, however, declined to entertain the plea, saying "how can you ask EC to control intra-party elections" and dismissed the petition. PTI HMP SKV SA