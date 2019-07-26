HC junks plea to direct govt not to disengage guest teachers in schools, imposes Rs 10K cost

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Friday imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 while dismissing the plea seeking direction to the Delhi government not to disengage guest teachers.A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said the petitioner organisation, Dilli Athithi Shikshak Sangh, wanted "legal appointment of illegal appointees" and there was no reason to entertain this petition.The court said the cost of Rs 10,000 be deposited with the Delhi High Court Bar Association Library fund.It said the petition was espousing the cause of teachers and it was purely a service matter of back door entrance.The court said regularisation of services of guest teachers cannot be done in this type of petition and it has to be done based upon service rules.It said public at large needs to be given a chance to apply for the vacancies of teachers in Delhi government schools.The petition, which mentioned huge vacancies of teachers in government schools here, said if the Delhi government is allowed to terminate/ disengage/ relieve guest teachers in an arbitrary and opaque manner, it would directly affect the students who are studying in these schools.It said this will also reduce the quality of education in schools. PTI SKV HMP SA