HC laments fall in standards of investigation by police

Chennai, Feb 28 (PTI) The Madras High Court Thursdayobserved that the standard of investigation by police hasdrastically come down, citing the number of acquittals in serious offences. Justice Anand Venkatesh made the observation whilegranting bail to an accused who suffered incarceration formore than 264 days, pointing out that during the trial before a lower court, the de facto complainant was unable to identifythe accused."Even in this case, the respondent police has not taken any steps to conduct an identification parade and therefore, the whole exercise of conducting the trial has now become pointless."This court was made to believe based on the allegationsmade in the complaint that the case involved a grave offence.However, it now comes to light that not a single accusedperson has been identified by the witnesses before the court,"the judge said.There are many cases where the case of the prosecution is becoming pointless due to non-identification of accused in court and the failure of the prosecution to conduct identification parades, the court said. "These cases only strengthen the apprehension raised bythis court regarding the cases being registered by the policefor the purpose of statistics," the judge said.The court called for certain details of the offences classified on the basis of punishment, number of FIRs registered and number of cases where multiple FIRs were registered up to December 31, 2018 district wise.The judge observed that this case has given an opportunity to the court to call for details on the cases registered by police, final report filed in the cases, trialconducted and the result of such cases.The court also directed the Director General of Police to get the entire particulars from each district and submit them before the court within a period of four weeks from the date of receipt of the copy of the order.The judge said the court would like to find some solutionand evolve a process to improve the prevailing situation andtry to bring about a change in the attitude of the police managing the criminal justice system.The court posted the matter for further hearing after sixweeks. PTI COR BN SRY