HC laments growing corruption among education officials

Chennai, Apr 15 (PTI) The Madras High Court Mondayobserved there is a growing trend of corruption among higherauthorities in the state education department and stressed theneed for the vigilance and anti-corruption departments toinvestigate them.It also asked authorities to verify details of properties of teaching and non-teaching staff in government schools."There is a growing trend of corruption amongst the higherauthorities in education department."Thus, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department mustconduct investigations against the authorities of theeducation department in the event of any inputs or otherwise,"Justice S M Subramaniam said.The judge directed the principal secretary to government andthe director of school education to verify details of movableand immovable properties of teaching and non-teaching staff ingovernment and government-aided schools with reference to thedeclaration made by these employees in service records."If any discrepancies are identified, suitable actions areto be taken, if necessary, through the department of vigilanceand anti-corruption and under discipline and appeal rules,"the court said.It also directed the state school education department toimplement the Aadhaar enabled biometric attendance system inall government schools and government-aided institutions asper the government policy and as expeditiously as possible.The court rejected petitioner R Annal's prayer challengingimplementation of the attendance system for teaching and non-teaching staff employed in these schools. The attendance system was systematically beingimplemented by the Union government, high courts and otherpublic institutions across the country, the court said."When the government thought fit to introduce such anadvanced system for the purpose of ensuring foolproofattendance system in public services, it cannot be objected bynone other than a teacher working in a school, who is expectedto be a role model for young children," it said.The government was constrained to implement such ascheme as teachers in government schools are not attendingschool in time and leaving before school hours."These teachers are involving in various otheractivities unconnected with their teaching profession even inthe schools," it said.The court observed that growing indiscipline as well asnegligence on part of teachers and non-teaching staff were notproperly dealt with by competent educational authorities. PTI CORR BN DPB