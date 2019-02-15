HC lawyers burn Pakistan's flag, Pak PM's effigy

Allahabad, Feb 15 (PTI) Infuriated over the killing of 40 CRPF men in the Pulwama terror attack, lawyers of the Allahabad High Court burnt Pakistan's national flag and en effigy of Imran Khan, the neighbouring country's prime minister, on Friday.The lawyers assembled in front of the statue of BR Ambedkar near the high court premises and set the Pakistani flag and Khan's effigy on fire.The Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) passed a resolution, urging the government that if need be, Pakistan must be attacked and crushed for its continuous support to terror activities in India."If Pakistan is attacked, the lawyers would voluntarily give their services in the fight," the resolution stated.The meeting, presided by Elders' Committee chairman VC Mishra and conducted by newly-elected HCBA president Rakesh Pandey, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give full liberty to the Army and the paramilitary forces deployed in terrorism-affected areas to shoot the perpetrators of such attacks.The lawyers also paid their tributes to the slain CRPF men. PTI CORR RAJ RC