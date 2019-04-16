HC nod to pvt matric schools to hold NEET coaching classes during summer vacation

Madurai, Apr 16 (PTI) The Madras High Court Tuesday permitted private matriculation schools to conduct coaching sessions during summer beak for Plus 1 and Plus 2 students who wish to appear in entrance examinations.Justices N Kirubakaran and S S Sundar gave the direction on a PIL from Vijayaraghavan, who sought to quash a government order that private schools should not hold coaching classes during the summer vacation and that action would be takenagainst them for violation of the order.The director of matriculation schools submitted that they had issued the order following complaints from parents that private schools were profiteering by collecting coaching fees for various competitive examinations.He also said the CBSE schools were holding coaching classes for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and other exams and students could get training there. The petitioner submitted it was essential for schools to prepare students for NEET and competitive exams for entry to various courses and that they would feel comfortable being coached in the school they were studying. The judges said the students could receive coaching for the NEET and other entrance examinations, but such classes should not be held for any other purpose. PTI SSN APR DPBDPB