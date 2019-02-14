HC notice to Centre, TN govt on plea over driving licence

Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) The Madras High Court Wednesday issued notice to the Centre and Tamil Nadu government on a petition seeking incorporation of the permanent and temporary addresses of applicants in the smart card driving licence. Justice D Krishna Kumar issued notice to the Union Road Transport and Highways Secretary and the state Transport Secretary seeking their responses and posted the matter after four weeks for further hearing. Petitioner South India Driving School Owners Federation submitted that several applicants for driving licences through driving schools in Tamil Nadu were permanent residents of other states and provide address of their driving schools as temporary address. The present driving licence carried both the temporary and permanent addresses but in the proposed smart card there was space only for temporary address, which would cause inconvenience to the licence holders, the federation said. Also in the event of any untoward incident, the owners of the driving schools would have to face unnecessary troubles, the petitioner submitted, seeking a direction to the Centre and the state governments to incorporate the permanent address in the smart cards. PTI CORR VS RCJ