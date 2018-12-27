HC notice to Secy, Hry Assembly over Cong MLA's suspension

Chandigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) The Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday issued a notice to the Secretary of Haryana Assembly on a Congress MLA plea, seeking revocation of his suspension from the House.Karn Singh Dalal, the five-time Congress legislator from Palwal, had approached the court as he wanted to attend the one-day Haryana Assembly winter session on Friday. The court asked the Secretary of the Assembly to file his reply by Friday.In his petition, Dalal argued that the the resolution passed in the Assembly regarding his suspension was "illegal and arbitrary" and contrary to Rule 104B (2) under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Haryana Legislative Assembly.The Congress leader also contended that the decision to suspend him was taken with a malafide intention.On September 11, Dalal was suspended for one year after he had an ugly spat with legislator and Leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala on the floor of the house.Both the leaders had charged at each with shoes in their hands after hurling abuses, prompting the Speaker to summon marshals.A resolution to suspend Dalal, supported by main opposition Indian National Lok Dal, was moved by Finance Minister Abhimanyu over alleged use of derogatory language and misconduct. It was passed by voice vote in the House.However, the Congress protested against the suspension, alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was misusing its majority in the House.Dalal had then said he would move the court against questioning why no action was taken against Chautala. PTI SUN RHL