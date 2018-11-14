HC notice to state CEO on PIL against use of flex banners ahead of polls

Jabalpur, Nov 13 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the office of the state's chief electoral officer (CEO) and others on a PIL seeking a ban on the use of PVC flex banners ahead of the assembly polls. The public interest litigation said the flex banners made from poly-vinyl chloride (PVC) are a threat to the environment, and their use will increase during the campaigning for the November 28 polls in the state.A division bench of Justices P K Jaiswal and B K Shrivastava issued notices to the CEO and other respondents on the PIL filed by Sanjeev Kumar Pandey, an activist.Other respondents include the principal secretary of the environment, forests and climate change department.Petitioner's counsel Naman Nagrath argued that flex banners made from PVC and printed with synthetic colours are not eco-friendly.Also, the reflection of sunrays from flex banners increases the temperature in the area, he claimed.After the banner is discarded, chemicals released from it cause ground-water pollution, Nagrath told the court.They are not bio-degradable and when burnt they emit toxic fumes, he added. PTI CORR LAL KRK GVS