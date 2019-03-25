HC orders action against parties using non-biodegradable materials for campaigning

Kochi, Mar 25 (PTI) The Kerala High Court Monday ordered action against political parties and candidates violating its order, prohibiting use of flex and other non-biodegradable materials for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections.Considering a petition on the menace caused by the indiscriminate use of flex and other non-biodegradable materials in the elections, Justice Devan Ramachandran said respective District Collectors, who are the District Electoral Officers, should ensure appropriate action against the erring political parties.The high court also directed police to register FIRs against political parties and candidates who erect unauthorised flex boards in public places.A fine would be imposed on police officials who fail to comply with the directions, the court said.The removed flex boards should be returned to the political parties concerned, who shall ensure that it is not kept in public places, the court said.A division bench of the high court had on March 11 prohibited the use of flex and other non-biodegradable materials for campaigning throughout the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.Political parties and the candidates have already started their campaigns for the elections to the 17th Lok Sabha, being conducted in seven phases across the country from April 11 to May 19. Kerala will vote on April 23. PTI COR TGB APR SOMSOM