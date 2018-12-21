HC orders status quo, restrains Sterlite from reopening copper plant

Madurai, Dec 21 (PTI) The Madras High Court Friday ordered status quo as existed before the National Green Tribunal set aside a Tamil Nadu government order for closureof Sterlite's copper plant in Tuticorin.Justices K K Sasindhran and P D Audikesavalu of theMadurai Bench also restrained the Vedanta group fromtaking any steps to reopen the unit.Hearing a petition against reopening of the Sterlite unit following the December 15 NGT order, the court directed thatstatus quo will continue till January 21 and ordered the state government to inform by then whether it intended to file an appeal against the tribunal verdict.The bench issued notice to the state chief secretary andthe Chief Executive Officer of Sterlite to file their counter. On an appeal by the Sterlite, the NGT had quashed theMay 28 order of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) for permanent closure of the plant in the wake of protests by locals, holding that that it was "non-sustainable" and "unjustified". Sterlite had on Thursday said it had sought permissionfrom the TNPCB for reopening the plant. PTI SSN VS SRY