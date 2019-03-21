HC poser to govt on PIL over diabetic students appearing for exams

Madurai, Mar 21 (PTI) The Madras High Court Thursdaysought to know from the Centre and the Tamil governmentwhether diabetic students can be allowed to carry required medicines like insulin while appearing for public exams.Justices N Kirubakaran and S S Sundar of the MaduraiBench also asked if the governments had a proposal to includeType I Diabetes as a disability under the Persons withDisabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights andFull Participation) Act.The bench was hearing a PIL seeking to direct the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the state education department officials to issue a circular enabling the Type I diabetic students to take tablets, chocolates, candy, fruits and insulin pump.Besides, the petition also wanted the diabetic studentsto be permitted to attend natural calls as and when requiredwhile writing examinations.Dr E subbiah, the head of the department of diabetology,and Dr S Rajakumar, chief civil surgeon in ESI hospital,who appeared in the court on the direction of the judges,agreed that the PIL prayer was important.They said it was most important for the Type I diabetesstudents to carry insulin and also snacks in the examinationhall.The doctors said a sizeable population in the countrywas affected with Type I diabetes. The judges posted the case for hearing on April 4 afterasking the government to reply to a series of questions,including why not it come with a draft regulation to permitsuch students to carry tablets, sandwich, among others. They also asked whether required number ofdiabetologists were available, if they were appointed intaluk level hospitals, or any camp had been conducted toidentify Type I diabetes. PTI SSN VS DPB