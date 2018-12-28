HC pulls up CBI, Maha govt for ignoring orders in Agnelo Valdaris custodial death case

Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has comedown heavily on the Maharashtra government and the CBI over their "failure" to implement a list of orders passed by several benches of the court in the 2014 case of sexual assault and alleged custodial death of Agnelo Valdaris.In an order passed earlier this month, a bench ofJustices B P Dharmadhikari and Sarang Kotwal noted that theCentral Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the state and police authorities were yet to implement the court's directions while conducting a further probe into the case, and were also yet to implement a slew of security measures at police stations, including installation of CCTV cameras.The bench, accordingly, directed the government, theCBI and the city police to file their respective affidavitsexplaining "why action should not be taken against them" fortheir failure to implement the previous orders of the highcourt in the case.Valdaris, who was 25-years-old at the time of his death, had been arrested on April 15, 2014 by the GovernmentRailway Police in Wadala over charges of theft.A subsequent probe by the CBI revealed that three others, including a minor, had been arrested along with Valdaris, and over the next three days in custody, all four were allegedly stripped, tortured, beaten up and forced to perform sexual acts with each other.While Valdaris died on April 18 that year, the remaining three were granted bail subsequently. The Wadala police claimed that Valdaris had fled from custody and was killed by a passing train.Following a litigation initiated in the Bombay High Court by Valdaris' father Leonard, the CBI took over the probe and in 2016, it booked seven policemen and one woman official from the Wadala railway police station on charges of criminalconspiracy and causing grievous hurt.In March 2017, the CBI added the charge of sexual assault under section 377 against the eight police personnelbooked in the case.The hearings had prompted the high court to direct further probe into the case to check if the charge of murdercould be invoked against the accused.The HC had also directed the state and the police toimplement a slew of measures, including installation of CCTVcameras inside police stations, keeping in mind the safety ofthose in police custody.On a previous hearing, another bench of the court hadnoted that it could not accept the CBI's statement thatValdaris' death was accidental in nature, and directed theagency to conduct further probe.In December last year, the CBI submitted that thestatements of witnesses had led it to believe that the chargeof murder under section 302 of the IPC could not be invokedagainst the accused.The submission, however, was disputed by Leonard's lawyer Yug Chaudhary.The court had at the time directed the CBI to grant access to the said statements to Chaudhary to help him makehis arguments.However, in the last hearing earlier this month, Chaudhary informed the bench that he was yet to receive the copies of the said statements.The state also informed the court that it was yet to install CCTV cameras within the premises of all policestations across the city.At this, the bench sought an explanation from theauthorities for their inaction and warned that if they failed to file their affidavits by the first week of January 2019, their senior representative will have to remain present in court."We direct the respondents through their Heads ofDepartment to file a responsible affidavit explaining whysuitable action for not implementing court order should not be initiated against them," it added. PTI AYA BNM SRY