HC pulls up TN govt officials for not removing illegal digital banners

Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI) "Are the officials flying in helicopters or using the road," the Madras High Court asked on Monday, expressing displeasure over non-removal of illegal roadside digital banners in Coimbatore.A bench comprising Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice Nirmal Kumar made the oral observation after social activist 'Traffic' Ramaswamy submitted that several illegal banners were put up welcoming Tamil Nadu ministers S P Velumani and M Vijayabhaskar to a recent 'jallikattu' event in Coimbatore.Noting that the banners had not been removed for the past one week, the bench asked whether the officials were using the road or flying in helicopters.It said it had been eight years since the court passed an order against erection of illegal banners on roadsides and the state government was not implementing it. Every time action was initiated only after the court intervened.The bench then asked Ramaswamy, who has filed a series of petitions and contempt pleas over the years against illegal hoardings and banners, to file a petition about the mention he made on the banners in Coimbatore. PTI CORR NVG VS DIVDIV