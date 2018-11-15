HC quashes appointment of CPI(M) MLA's wife as Asst Professor

Kochi, Nov 15 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Thursday set aside the appointment of the wife of a CPI(M) MLA to the post of Assistant Professor on contract basis at Kannur University.Setting aside the appointment of Sahala P M, wife of Thalassery MLA Shamseer A M, at the School of Pedagogical Sciences, Justice A M Muhammed Mustaque ordered the university to appoint first rank holder Bindu M P to the post.Bindu had filed a petition challenging the appointment.In her plea, Bindu claimed that she had secured first rank in the walk-in-interview held for the post of Assistant Professor in Science on contract basis in June this year. But the university had appointed the second rank holder to the post.The university submitted that Sahala was appointed on the basis of reservation norms in contract appointment.The petitioner challenged it, saying no reservation rules are applicable in contract appointments.The petitioner also said reservation rules were not followed by the university in contract appointments made earlier. PTI COR TGB BN RT