HC quashes criminal case against IPS officer Jaffer Sait

Chennai, May 24 (PTI) The Madras High Court has quashed a criminal case pending against senior IPS officerJaffer Sait for alleged loss caused to the Tamil Nadu HousingBoard (TNHB) in connection with allotment of a residentialplot in his wife's name under the government discretionary quota (GDQ).Justice P Rajamanickam on Thursday quashed theproceedings of the criminal case as the Union Home Ministrydeclined sanction for prosecution against the officer throughan order dated November 29, 2013. Despite such an order, the case had been kept pending for over five years.Sait submitted that recently the state governmentinitiated the process of appointment to the post of head ofpolice force, and a probable list of IPS officers with his namein the second place has been sent to the selection committee.The state government's two-year extension to present DGP T K Rajendran is till June 30.Sait said he was apprehensive about the pending criminal case before the special court for DVAC cases, evenafter it has become redundant with the passing of sanctiondeclining order by the home ministry, affecting his chancesbefore the selection committee.He also submitted that he had no role in the allotment of the residential plot and no pecuniary advantage was obtained in the allotment either by him or his wife."In fact, monetary loss to the tune of Rs 14 lakh wassuffered by his family in the form of penal interest to TNHBwhen the allotment, previously made in the name of hisdaughter, was cancelled," Sait said.The subsequent allotment in his wife's name was madewith enhanced price of Rs 1.26 crore through which the family incurred Rs 34 lakh as loss, he added. PTI COR NVG SRY