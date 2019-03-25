HC quashes criminal proceedings against Union minister Gohain in rape case

Guwahati, Mar 25 (PTI) The Gauhati High Court Friday quashed criminal proceedings against Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain in a rape case.After hearing the minister's petition, Justice Suman Shyam set aside the order passed by the Nagaon Chief Judicial Magistrate on November 16 last year taking cognisance of the criminal proceedings.An FIR had been lodged against the BJP leader alleging rape, and criminal proceedings were initiated against him.The Union minister moved the high court challenging the criminal proceedings and subsequent passing of the November 16 order of the CJM. PTI COR DG NN TIRTIR