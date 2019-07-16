HC quashes CRZ clearance to Rs 14,000 cr coastal road project

Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Tuesday quashed the CRZ clearances granted to the city civic body's Rs 14,000-crore coastal road project. The project proposed to connect Marine Drive area in south Mumbai to Borivali in north Mumbai. A division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice N M Jamdar quashed the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances while allowing a bunch of petitions filed by activists, residents and fishermen from the city challenging the project. "We are quashing the CRZ clearances granted to the project. We have held that the environment clearance is required for the project," the bench said. The court's ruling means the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cannot continue work on the project. PTI SP VT GK SNESNE