HC quashes FIR filed against Damania on ex-minister Khadse's complaint

Aurangabad (Maha), Nov 19 (PTI) The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court Monday quashed an FIR filed on a complaint by BJP leader and former minister Eknath Khadse against anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania.A division bench of Justices T V Nalawade and V V Kankanwadi allowed a petition filed by Damania, seeking to quash the FIR registered against her on charges of criminal conspiracy and trespassing.Khadse had earlier this year filed two complaints at the Muktainagar police station in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, alleging that Damania used fake documents to frame him under corruption charges.In the First Information Reports (FIRs), Khadse claimed that Damania had paid money to a woman to trespass into his house and office premises in Muktainagar and plant documents in a bid to frame him.The former minister had also alleged that Damania submitted false affidavits in a public interest litigation filed against him by her in the Bombay High Court in December 2016.Khadse further alleged that Damania had misled the high court by furnishing "false proofs".Police had subsequently booked Damania under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for "trespassing, criminal conspiracy and abetment to an offence".The Aurangabad bench of the high court had in September this year quashed one of the FIRs.Damania, in her plea seeking quashing of the other FIR, claimed that the woman had in fact approached her and offered money to withdraw the cases and litigations filed by the activist against Khadse and other politicians. PTI SP GK GVS