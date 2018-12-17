HC queries authorities on land allotment policy for Kumbh Mela

Allahabad, Dec 17 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Prayagraj Mela Authority to apprise it of relevant policy or provisions under which land was being allocated by the body in Kumbh Mela.A bench comprising justices PKS Baghel and Prakash Padia passed the order on a petition filed by Satya Om Sidhashram Samiti of Bulandshahr.The petitioner had claimed that it was working for welfare of people at large and had moved an application for allotment of land in Kumbh Mela but the Mela Authority was not providing it.The court asked the Mela Authority to produce relevant provisions/policy in respect of Kumbh mela land. It fixed December 20 as the next date of hearing. PTI Corr RAJ RT