HC questions CBI for not completing probe into Narsingh Yadav's complaint in doping case

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Wednesday questioned the CBI for not completing its investigation into the complaint of wrestler Narsingh Yadav, who alleged his food was spiked leading to a ban on him.The court directed the CBI to give a specific answer whether the investigation cannot be concluded till the time the chemical expert from Canada is examined."Is it that the investigation cannot be concluded till then? Let a specific answer come. The status report and the stand of CBI be put before the court two days before the next date, that is August 20," Justice A K Chawla said.The court was hearing Yadav's plea for direction to CBI for speedy disposal of his complaint, saying that it has been pending before the agency since 2016.The court was informed by CBI's special public prosecutor Anupam Sharma that an expert in Canada is required to be examined in the matter and she has been called several times but she is not appearing.The prosecutor said the investigation cannot be completed till she is examined.To this, the court asked, "Is she the only scientist in the world who can give opinion on this? The investigation came to you three years ago. Why the investigation was kept pending till now. The probe is your prerogative." The prosecutor said CBI is following the matter through diplomatic channels and the concerned expert is one of the most important witnesses.Yadav's counsel Kuldeep Sehrawat argued that CBI was deliberately delaying the matter."I (Yadav) had named the person who spiked my food. They have not yet examined that person. CBI is unnecessary prolonging it," he said.When the judge asked will the investigation remain pending till the expert decides to appear or it can be closed, the CBI prosecutor, on instructions from the investigating officer, said the request has been sent to Canada and the probe will remain open till she is examined.The court had earlier issued a notice to the CBI and asked it to file its response regarding status of the investigation and how it has pursued the matter.Prior to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) had cleared Yadav for the 2016 Rio Olympics. He was going to represent India in the men's freestyle 74kg category.The court had earlier also asked the CBI what it had been doing since he made the complaint and added that the agency should look at it from the point of view of the sportsperson who has a "short shelf-life", especially in contact sports like wrestling and boxing.The court had said it would not only be a personal loss, it would be a loss to the sports and a loss to bring glory to India.The CBI had told the court that the agency had to question members of the CAS panel who had taken the final decision to slap the four-year ban on Yadav.Yadav has claimed that he had made several representations to the agency to complete the probe, but nothing has happened till date.