HC refuses to stay arrest of accused in Bulandshahar violence case

Allahabad, Dec 21 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court Friday declined to stay the arrest of an accused in the Bulandshahar violence, in which a police inspector and a local youth were killed.On December 3, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local youth were attacked and killed in Bulandshahar by a mob, which was protesting against alleged cow slaughter in the area.Dismissing a petition filed by accused Satish, a division bench comprising justices Naheed Ara Moonis and Manju Rani Chauhan directed him to surrender before the court within a week in connection with violence case.On December 4, Subhash Chandra, a sub-inspector posted at the Syan police station in Bulandshahar, had lodged an FIR in connection with the killing of Subodh Singh. The petitioner was named in the said FIR.Satish in his plea claimed that his father's name was not mentioned in the FIR and as a result, police are harassing several persons in the area who are named 'Satish'. Pleading he is innocent, Satish alleged that police was falsely implicating him in the Bulandshahr violence case and requested the court to stay his arrest.However, the state counsel opposed the petition on the ground that the petitioner is named in the FIR. Further, the case is a "very serious one" as one police inspector along with a local youth have been killed in the violence and government properties have been damaged in the violence, the counsel said.