HC refuses to stay arrest of man for abusing Smriti Irani

Prayagraj, April 9 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking a stay on the arrest of one Imran Ansari, accused of allegedly sharing an objectionable post against Union Minister Smriti Irani on Facebook.The bench comprising Justice Vipin Sinha and Justice I A Khan dismissed the petition filed by Ansari who had challenged the FIR against him alleging that the case was politically motivated.On March 23, an FIR was lodged by a Hindu Yuva Vahini member against the petitioner alleging that he had made offensive remarks against Irani after her name was declared in the BJP's list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.Additional Government Advocate, A K Sand opposed the petition on the ground that prima facie offense is made out against petitioner, therefore, the FIR cannot be quashed.After hearing the concerned parties, the court dismissed the petition and declined to grant stay on Ansari's arrest. PTI CORR RAJ RHL