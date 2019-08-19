HC reinstates suspended Odisha collector

Cuttack, Aug 19 (PTI) The Orissa High Court on Monday reinstated Jharsuguda District Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan after recalling its August 13 verdict ordering the state government to suspend the officer for violating an earlier order of the court. The Odisha government had on August 14 placed Pradhan under suspension following a direction from the high court as he had cancelled the license of a liquor shop, violating its order. However, allowing an application of the state government, the same bench headed by Chief Justice K S Jhaveri recalled its earlier order. It gave a fresh order on Monday asking the state government to reinstate the suspended officer. After suspending Pradhan, the state government had given the additional charge of the district collector to Jharsuguda's Additional District Magistrate Pradeep Sahu. PTI COR SKN NN RHL