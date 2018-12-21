HC rejects AJL's claim eviction ordered to erase Nehru legacy

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Friday rejected the allegations of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), publisher of National Herald, that the Centre's move to evict it from its premises here was a covert measure to erase and defame the legacy of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.National Herald was founded by Nehru in 1938.The high court also termed as "preposterous" AJL's claim that the eviction order of the ruling dispensation was mala fide, bias and issued with oblique motives. "One fails to understand as to how the ruling dispensation has in any way erased, effaced or defamed Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru. To say the least, the allegations of mala fide are preposterous and no note of these allegations is required to be taken," Justice Sunil Gaur said. The court said AJL has not spelt out what was the oblique motive in passing of the October 30 eviction order and no instances have been given to support the serious allegations of mala fide levelled against the ruling dispensation, a reference to the BJP government at the Centre. It added that the allegations of mala fide levelled by AJL are "bald and unspecific".The court's observations came while directing the AJL to vacate its premises at ITO area within two weeks failing which proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971, would be initiated for its eviction. It dismissed the company's plea to set aside the eviction order issued by the Land and Development Office. PTI SKV HMP RKS SA