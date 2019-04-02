HC rejects election petition against Nishank

Nainital, 2 Apr (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday rejected an election petition seeking cancellation of BJP candidate Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank's nomination from the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat. Justice Alok Singh dismissed the petition, saying there is no merit in it. Independent candidate Manish Verma had filed an election petition demanding cancellation on the ground that the affidavit supporting his nomination does not reveal the residual amount which is to be paid by Nishank for the services enjoyed by him during his stint as Uttarakhand chief minister. Verma had also claimed that the BJP leader had not disclosed the bank details of his daughters. The returning officer of Haridwar had already dismissed the objections raised by Verma on March 26, saying Nishank's children have independent earnings which are not subject to audit on his behalf. PTI CORR ALM AAR