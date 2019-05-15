HC rejects Haasan's plea to quash FIR against him over 'Hindu extremist' remark

Madurai, May 15 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a petition by MNM chief Kamal Haasan seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him over his "free India's first extremist was a Hindu" remark made during an election campaign meeting in Aravkurichi Assembly segment.Justice B Pugalendhi of the Madurai Bench said such pleas cannot be taken up as emergent petitions during the vacation.However, the judge said if an anticipatory bail application was filed, then it could be taken up for hearing.The FIR was registered by Aravakurichi police Tuesday for his "free India's first extremist (theeviravathi) was a Hindu" statement made in Tamil.The case was registered under Sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with 'outraging religious feelings' and 'promoting enmity between different groups' respectively.Haasan had said on Sunday that "free India's first extremist was a Hindu", referring to Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi.Bypoll to Aravakurichi Assembly segment is scheduled on May 19. PTI SSN SS RT