HC rejects plea for narco test on channel CEO

Nainital, Nov 15 (PTI)The Uttarakhand High Court Thursday rejected a pleaby the state police seeking its permission to conduct a narco test and brain mapping of a private news channel CEO, who had allegedly pressured a subordinate to conduct sting operations on prominent politicians.Samachar Plus CEO Umesh Kumar is in judicial custody for allegedly mounting undue pressure on his subordinate to conduct sting operations on leading politicians, including the chief minister and senior bureaucrats, to dictate terms with them.A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Rangnathan and Justice Alok Singh rejected the plea and directed the Additional District Judge of Dehradun to decide Sharma's bail application by Friday. The high court also issued notices to Billu, Trivendra Singh Rawat's brother, and Sanjay Gupta, a friend of the CM.The two had allegedly pressured the news channel owner to conduct the sting operation. The court issued notices to the two asking them to appear before it to clarify their stand. It also issued a notice to the investigation officer in the matter. Umesh Kumar was arrested from his Ghaziabad residence on October 29 on charges of threatening to eliminate a subordinate if he failed to conduct sting operations on prominent politicians and bureaucrats. PTI Corr ALM GVS