HC reserves judgment in a PIL challenging renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj

Allahabad, Dec 6 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on a PIL challenging renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj. A bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Y K Srivastava reserved its order on the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Allahabad Heritage Society and 12 others. Challenging the notification issued by the state government, it was submitted by the petitioners before the court that as per rules, a public notice was required to be issued inviting objections from people and also a committee should have been constituted to decide objections, which was not done. Appearing on behalf of the state government, Additional Advocate General Manish Goel pleaded that as there was no change in the area of the district, there was no need for constitution of committee and inviting objections. The bench after hearing both the sides reserved its judgment. The state government had changed the name ofAllahabad to Prayagrajbyits orderdated October 18 , 2018, which has been challenged in the court. PTI Corr RAJ RT