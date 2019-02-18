HC reserves order on plea of Manipur student activist booked for sedition

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Monday reserved order on a plea by a Manipur student activist challenging his arrest and transit remand here in a sedition case lodged against him for making remarks over the citizenship bill on social media. The order is expected later in the day. Justice Sunil Gaur heard the submissions of the counsel for activist Veewon Thokchom, Manipur and Delhi police during which his advocate argued that the transit remand order suffered from non-application of mind. Thokchom, who was arrested by Manipur police in Delhi on February 15, had filed the petition through his brother seeking quashing of the transit remand claiming it to be defective. Counsel for Manipur police contended that misleading facts were being placed before the court by the activist's lawyer and he would be taken to Manipur to be produced before the concerned court tomorrow. The high court had earlier in the day, transferred the petition to another bench for hearing it today itself due to some technical issues. Thokchom's counsel had claimed that the 23-year-old youth's arrest was illegal and after going through the FIR, no criminal offence was being made out. Thokchom was arrested and charged with sedition for a Facebook post critical of the citizenship amendment bill. The petition has made state of Manipur and Delhi Police as parties. If convicted, the offence of sedition could entail a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. PTI SKV HMP LLP SA