HC reserves verdict in National Herald eviction case

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved verdict on a plea by National Herald publisher Associated Journals Ltd's (AJL) challenging a single judge direction to vacate its premises here. A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao reserved the decision after AJL concluded its arguments. The court also asked AJL and the Centre's lawyers to file their written submissions in three days. PTI HMP SKV LLP SA