HC reserves verdict on plea seeking ban on online sale of medicines

Chennai, Dec 10 (PTI) The Madras High Court Monday reserved its verdict on a plea seeking to ban online sale of medicines without a valid licence.The issue pertains to a petition moved by the Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association against such sales.Concluding the final hearing, Justice Puspha Sathyanarayana said she was reserving her orders on the petition.The petitioner wanted the court to direct the state to take action against such unauthorised traders and pull down their websites as illegal.Online traders opposed the plea, contending that such sale was legal as many of them held valid licences.Recently, the state informed the court that it did not have the powers to pull down websites providing online sale of medicines in the absence of any Act or regulation prohibiting such sale.On October 31, the court passed an interim order prohibiting online sale of medicines by unauthorised traders.It clarified that those with valid licences could continue the trade. PTI Corr BN IJT