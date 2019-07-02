HC seeks AAP govt stand on PIL alleging discrimination in health scheme

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of the AAP government on a plea alleging that its health scheme, being implemented by the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK), was "discriminatory" as only residents of the national capital had access to it.A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on the petition which has contended that DAK does not have the approval of the Lieutenant Governor to implement the health scheme.The plea by Abhijit Mishra, a financial economist, has also claimed that the Delhi government "has not earmarked any funds in any of its budget nor has designated and authorized DAK in the legislative assembly" to implement and fund the health scheme.According to the petition, filed through advocates Payal Bahl and Ameet Singh, the scheme provides financial assistance of up to Rs 5,00,000 for treatment to those who have been residents of the national capital for the last three years and have an annual family income up to Rs 3 lakh.The petitioner has contended that he has already sent representations to ministers and top officials of the Delhi government, "against the unconstitutional and highly discriminating health scheme", but had received no response from any of them."The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi's health scheme-DAK health scheme has an unconstitutional and highly discriminatory eligibility criteria -- the requirement of being the resident of Delhi -- in order to access the health services in the National Capital Territory of Delhi," claimed the petition, which has been listed for next hearing on September 16. PTI HMP SKV SA