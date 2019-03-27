HC seeks case diary in connection with FIR against Amit Shah

Kolkata, Mar 27 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court Wednesday directed the West Bengal Police to produce the case diary in connection with an FIR lodged against BJP president Amit Shah for allegedly making defamatory and provocative statements. Shah moved the high court praying for quashing of the FIR against him, claiming that the charges against him were frivolous and concocted. The FIR was lodged by one Atanu Giri claiming that Shah had made the defamatory and provocative statements at a public meeting at Contai in East Midnapore district on January 29. The complainant said Shah's speech provoked BJP workers who vandalised a Trinamool Congress party office besides setting afire several motorcycles at Contai town, around 170 kilometres from here. It was also alleged that Shah's speech "provoked religious sentiments of the people of the state". Seeking quashing of the FIR, Shah's lawyers Y J Dastur and Firoze Edulji submitted that no case was made out in the FIR and the charges are frivolous and concocted. Hearing the prayer, Justice Joy Sengupta directed the police to produce the case diary in connection with the FIR on Thursday, when the matter would be taken up for hearing again. PTI AMR NN AQS