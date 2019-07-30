HC seeks Centre, UP govt reply on lack of biowaste management in Allahabad hospitals

Allahabad, Jul 30 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has sought response from the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea raising lack of biowaste management in hospitals in the district here. A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Pankaj Bhatia passed the order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Vaishali Singh and others. The court fixed August 30 as the next date of hearing in the case. All the petitioners are law students from various law colleges and were arguing the case in-person.In the petition, it was alleged that petitioners surveyed 41 hospitals of Allahabad and found that most of the hospitals have no proper system for medical biowaste disposal which is dangerous for public at large. Further, according to petitioners, municipal corporation has not provided proper equipment to its sweepers to clean biowaste in the city. Though central government has framed rules for treatment of bio-medical waste but the state government has not done enough to implement it. The petitioners requested that the state government may be asked to ensure that rules of central government with regard to treatment of biowaste be properly implemented in the district. PTI Corr RAJ RCJ