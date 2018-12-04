HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL to allow Sikhs to carry kripan, kara in public places

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre, AAP government and the police on a PIL seeking directions to them to allow Sikhs to carry 'kripan' (a small knife) and 'kara' (bracelet) in public places.The DSGMC PIL has contended that there has been a violation of the fundamental right available under Article 25 of an 18-year-old Sikh youth who was denied entry into Red Fort on Independence Day this year, when he went there to hear the Prime Minister's speech, as he was wearing a kripan and kara.A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao issued notice to the ministries of Home Affairs and Defense as well as the Delhi government and police seeking their stand on the plea by March 27, the next date of hearing.The petition by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has sought a direction to the authorities to treat the rights of Sikhs to wear kripan and kara as part of their individual identity and a part of the fundamental right to practice religion under Article 25 of the Constitution.It has sought directions to the authorities to sensitise the security agencies and police about the religious rights available under the Constitution to Sikhs.It contended that Sikhs are allowed to carry the kripan and kara on airplanes and sought framing of guidelines which would balance the security concerns and the enforcement of the fundamental right to profess any religion available under the Constitution.Central government standing counsel Ripudaman Singh Bhardwaj, appearing for the ministries, accepted notice and said he would file a counter affidavit before the next date of hearing. PTI HMP SA