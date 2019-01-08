HC seeks Delhi govt response on plea to implement 7th pay commission in pvt school

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the city government on a plea by 89 employees, including teachers, of a private school here, seeking implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.Justice Suresh Kait also sought reply of DAV College Managing Committee and DAV Public School, Rohini, on the petition filed by the employees, including teachers, instructors, librarians and maids, seeking payment of revised allowance and other benefits as per the 7th Pay Commission with effect from January 1, 2016.The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 23. The petition, filed through advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, sought directions to the school to pay the employees allowances and other benefits including arrears of Dearness Allowance in terms of 6th Pay Commission with effect from January 1, 2006 and all the consequential benefits thereof on a par with their counterparts in schools of Delhi government. The plea also sought implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations with effect from January 1, 2016 and to pay consequent arrears of wages and benefits along with interest at the market rate. It also sought directions to Delhi government's Directorate of Education to take action against the school in accordance with the provisions of the Delhi School Education Act for alleged failure on its part to implement the recommendations. According to the petitioners, the school was legally bound to implement the provisions of the 6th and 7th pay commissions from 2006 and 2016 respectively on a par with their counterparts serving in other state run schools. They also submitted that they are presently drawing pay in terms of the 6th Pay Commission except that pay, allowances and other benefits including DA have not been given to them at the rates corresponding to what are given to their counterparts in Delhi government schools. PTI LLP SKV RTRT