HC seeks EC reply on a PIL against release of biopic on Modi

Allahabad, Apr 19 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court Friday asked the Election Commission to file its reply on a PIL seeking a stay on the release of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The court has asked the poll panel to file the reply by the next date of hearing on April 26.A bench comprising justices Sudhir Agarwal and Rajendra Kumar also asked the EC that how the makers of the film will be compensated for losses due to delay in the release of the movie.The bench passed the order after hearing the PIL filed by Sana Ullah Khan, president of Bhim Sena.The petitioner contented that the release of the movie during election time will influence voters, and hence, violate the Model Code of Conduct.It was also alleged that the release of movie will effect free and fair elections. Hence, its release must be stopped, the petition said. The Modi biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi and directed by Omung Kumar, tells the story of PM Modi's rise to power from his humble beginnings. PTI CORR RAJ ANBANB